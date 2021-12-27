 | Tue, Dec 28, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s moral conscience, dies at 90

The Nobel Peace Winning foe of apartheid and activist Desmond Tutu died Sunday.

By

News

December 27, 2021 - 12:08 PM

In this photo from April 27, 2019, Archbishop Emeritus and Nobel Laureate Desmond Tutu attends an exhibition and book launch of notable photographs of his life, which have been turned into paintings in the center of Cape Town. Tutu died on Sunday at the age of 90. (RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning icon, an uncompromising foe of apartheid and a modern-day activist for racial justice and LGBT rights, died Sunday at 90. South Africans, world leaders and people around the globe mourned the death of the man viewed as the country’s moral conscience.

Tutu worked passionately, tirelessly and non-violently to tear down apartheid — South Africa’s brutal, decades-long regime of oppression against its Black majority that only ended in 1994.

The buoyant, blunt-spoken clergyman used his pulpit as the first Black bishop of Johannesburg and later as the Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, as well as frequent public demonstrations, to galvanize public opinion against racial inequity, both at home and globally.

Related
July 28, 2020
June 29, 2020
December 7, 2013
May 7, 2012
Most Popular