Dillons teams up with Kansas on vaccines

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly and the Dillons grocery store chain Tuesday launched a new COVID-19 vaccination incentive program delivering $50 per dose or a total of $100 for individuals 12 years or older who volunteer to accept shots.

The pilot project is financed with immunization funding allocated to Kansas through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People receiving vaccinations at Dillons Health pharmacies will be eligible for the monetary incentive. Participating pharmacies operated by Dillons are located in a dozen counties. The list includes three stores in Salina, two stores in Garden City, Manhattan and Hays, and single stores in Great Bend, Dodge City, McPherson, Pratt, Liberal, Wellington and Colby.