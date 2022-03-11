Director reflects on two years of COVID

Two years ago, Rebecca Johnson was still learning the ropes of becoming the new director for the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Departments when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived.

The health crisis made for a steep learning curve and thrust the naturally quiet Johnson into the spotlight.

“I’ve told myself throughout this pandemic to try to stay strong, because that’s what our residents need,” Johnson said. “I keep thinking that if I can make it through this, then I can make it through anything.”