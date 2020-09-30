Menu Search Log in

Disadvantaged Kansans demand expansion of Medicaid

Charles Carney was part of a crowd of about 40 who gathered Tuesday in Kansas City, Kansas, to demand the expansion of Medicaid in Kansas at a march and rally organized by the Kansas Poor People’s Campaign.

By

News

September 30, 2020 - 9:56 AM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Charles Carney has seen firsthand how disadvantaged Kansans have struggled with access to health care, especially amid the pandemic.

Carney, a recovering alcoholic, said those in recovery often face a difficult choice between overpriced treatment options or trouble with law enforcement.

“We ask for beds and health care and, instead, we get jail cells. We ask for policies of prevention and, instead, we get criminalization and punishment,” Carney said. “We demand better treatment policies and health care for us in recovery.”

