Disadvantaged Kansans demand expansion of Medicaid

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Charles Carney has seen firsthand how disadvantaged Kansans have struggled with access to health care, especially amid the pandemic.

Carney, a recovering alcoholic, said those in recovery often face a difficult choice between overpriced treatment options or trouble with law enforcement.

“We ask for beds and health care and, instead, we get jail cells. We ask for policies of prevention and, instead, we get criminalization and punishment,” Carney said. “We demand better treatment policies and health care for us in recovery.”