Disciplinary office asks for prosecutor’s suspension

A state official trying prosecutor Jacqie Spradling on ethics charges says her pattern of misleading juries about evidence in high-profile cases warrants the indefinite suspension of her law license.

December 11, 2020 - 3:06 PM

Spradling now serves as Bourbon County attorney and as Allen County assistant attorney.

The prosecutor’s actions in Dana Chandler’s double murder trial suggest she was either incompetent or intentionally dishonest, said deputy disciplinary administrator Matt Vogelsberg.

