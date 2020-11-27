Disney widens layoffs at parks

ORLANDO, Fla. — On the day before Thanksgiving, the Walt Disney Co. revealed 4,000 more layoffs are coming in its theme parks division, bringing the total number of announced layoffs to 32,000 across the company.

At least 18,000 of the total jobs lost belong to cast members at Walt Disney World. This year, the resort has already lost nearly a quarter of its reported 2019 workforce of 77,000.

About 32,000 employees will be laid off in the first half of the 2021 fiscal year.