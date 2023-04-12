 | Wed, Apr 12, 2023
District changes tech fee policy

The Iola district will increase its technology fee next year, but with a discount for families that qualify for free or reduced-price meals. The hope is to help low-income families while maintaining a technology fund to replace Chromebooks.

By

News

April 12, 2023 - 2:34 PM

USD 257 technology coordinator Ben Prasko speaks Monday to school board members. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Ben Prasko, technology coordinator for the Iola school district, isn’t quite sure how much money the district will actually raise with a new technology fee structure aimed at helping low-income families.

The plan, which was approved by the school board on Monday, will increase the district’s technology fee for middle and high schoolers from $30 to $40, but those who qualify for free meals would pay just $10 and those who qualify for reduced-price meals would pay $20. 

The plan also requires elementary students to start paying a $10 fee, but those fees will be reimbursed for those who qualify for free and reduced-price meals.

