District court adopts new COVID rules

New rules were announced late last week for those who visit Allen County district court.

Mask mandates will be relaxed, but the new protocols call for continued social distancing, limited capacity in courtrooms and options for remote hearings. Those who aren’t vaccinated must continue to wear a mask.

Court operations were closed to the public by the Kansas Supreme Court in March 2020, but essential court functions never ceased in the 31st Judicial District Court. The District Court Clerk’s office in Allen County and courtroom have been open to the public since early last summer, but were modified to protect public health. Three previous orders were rescinded regarding those restrictions.