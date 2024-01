Iola’s school board members want a couple weeks to consider whether to upgrade to electric buses.

If they can actually buy one, though, will be a matter of chance.

Aaron Cole, transportation director, asked the school board on Monday if he should apply for a federal program that would pay all but $68,000 of the cost of two electric school buses. The Iola district qualifies for priority status this year, which reduces the cost, but buses will be awarded through a lottery.