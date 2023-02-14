District leaders urge support for education

It’s time to fight for public education, USD 257 Superintendent Stacey Fager told board members at Monday’s meeting.

He asked the board to set aside time at the next meeting at 6 p.m. on Feb. 27 to discuss a resolution to show support for public education as a response to pending legislation at the state level. Lawmakers have proposed a shift in taxpayer dollars to private and home schools, among other ideas.

Fager also shared a letter from G.A. Buie, director of United School Administrators of Kansas about his concerns over the pending legislation.