District suffers duo of budget hits

USD 257 was hit by a one-two punch of bad budget news for the coming school year.

Enrollment numbers are likely to decrease, and the county’s property valuation dropped, all of which will translate to higher tax rates to meet essentially the same budget needs as last year.

Superintendent Stacey Fager warned board members at Monday night’s meeting that the district’s tax rate will increase to 17.3 mills, up from last year’s rate of 15.4.