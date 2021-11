It’s universal knowledge that motorists must stop when approaching a school bus with its stop sign extended and red lights flashing.

But not as many know they must also stop — most of the time — when approaching said school bus on a four-lane highway.

LaHarpe City Attorney Fred Works said three motorists near LaHarpe have learned the lesson the hard way in recent weeks because they’ve passed a school bus from the opposite direction on U.S. 54 just outside of LaHarpe.