 | Fri, Sep 08, 2023
Doctors warn about skin cancer that killed Jimmy Buffett

Merkel cell carcinoma can be aggressive, especially when it spreads to distant parts of the body. It is the second most common cause of skin cancer-related death, after melanoma. The skin cancer that killed Jimmy Buffett is becoming more common and urge people to look out for a few unique features.

News

September 8, 2023 - 2:46 PM

Jimmy Buffett plays a song as he performs at a Get Out the Vote rally for U.S. Senator Bill Nelson (D-Florida) and Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum at the Meyer Amphitheatre on Nov. 3, 2018, in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS)

Dermatologists say the skin cancer that killed Jimmy Buffett is becoming more common and urge people to look out for a few unique features.

While rare, the aggressive skin cancer pops up most often in skin areas exposed to the sun, such as the face, scalp or neck. People who are fair-skinned, older than 50, and exposed regularly to the sun are at higher risk of developing Merkel cell carcinoma. The key to survival is finding out early, and acting quickly.

People diagnosed and treated for this form of skin cancer while it is still localized have a five-year survival rate of 75%, but once it spreads to a distant organ, the survival rate plunges to only 24%.

