Dianne Matheny and her dog, Sampson, were veteran hikers.

Dianne Matheny Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Newcomers to Allen County, the duo moved to Moran last fall and have since traversed the Lehigh Portland Trails many times, and frequently ventured to other hillier hiking spots in the region.

Such was the case on April 8, when Matheny and Sampson headed for Elk River Hiking Trail in rural Montgomery County.