 | Sat, Sep 03, 2022
Don’t click! It’s a scam

The Iola post office reports an increasing number of text message scans that send a fake notification from the U.S. Postal Service.

September 2, 2022 - 6:00 PM

Iola resident Jay Kretzmeier visited the Register office after receiving the text message above. He was concerned area residents might fall for the latest text message scam.

Wouldn’t it be easier for them to get a job? Seems so. But the scammers are at it again, this time targeting cell phones in the 620 area code with a fake notification from the U.S. Postal Service. Several area residents have recently reported receiving the text.

Melonie Vanscyoc, supervisor of customer service at the Iola post office, explained. “You’ll get a text message that says ‘Click on the link’ because you supposedly have a package here that you have to pay for, or there’s a problem with the shipping address, but it’s a scam.

“Don’t click on it. The post office would never send an unsolicited text message,” said Vanscyoc. “This isn’t anything new, but it’s really started to hit this area code recently.”

