Don’t click! It’s a scam

Wouldn’t it be easier for them to get a job? Seems so. But the scammers are at it again, this time targeting cell phones in the 620 area code with a fake notification from the U.S. Postal Service. Several area residents have recently reported receiving the text.

Melonie Vanscyoc, supervisor of customer service at the Iola post office, explained. “You’ll get a text message that says ‘Click on the link’ because you supposedly have a package here that you have to pay for, or there’s a problem with the shipping address, but it’s a scam.

“Don’t click on it. The post office would never send an unsolicited text message,” said Vanscyoc. “This isn’t anything new, but it’s really started to hit this area code recently.”