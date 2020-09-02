Dr. Fauci defends death toll tally

Dr. Anthony Fauci has a message for America: A lot of people have died from coronavirus and you don’t have to be a deep state bureaucrat to believe it.

The world-famous pandemic effort backed the official pandemic death toll of nearly 200,000 after President Donald Trump retweeted a conspiracy theory that fewer than 10,000 Americans have perished.

“There are 180,000-plus deaths — those are real deaths from COVID-19. Let there not be any confusion about that,” Fauci said in an ABC News interview.