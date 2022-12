(Note: Macie Hoag is a senior at Iola High School.)

One of my favorite Christmas memories over the years was in 2012. I would have been seven years old and obsessed with Barbies.

Probably everything on my list was Barbie related, but what was on the top was a Holiday Barbie. I wanted the one with blonde hair and blue eyes so I would match it. Her hair was all curled and swept to one side; her dress was red with a big bow and sparkly details, and she also had a big necklace.