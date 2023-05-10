Drive-thru coffee shop on tap

The owners of a downtown coffee shop plan to open a drive-thru coffee business on U.S. 169, northeast of the city.

Gabe and Myra Gleason, with partner and landowner Jenn Chester, plan to break ground next month on their new business, offering a quick option for travelers to pick up coffee, beverages or pastries. The business, called Milk & Marrow, is expected to open in the fall.

Myra Gleason noted there are few drive-thru options on U.S. 169 between Kansas City and Tulsa — and none that specialize in coffee.