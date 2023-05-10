 | Wed, May 10, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Drive-thru coffee shop on tap

The owners of a downtown coffee shop plan to open a separate drive-thru coffee business along the highway northeast of Iola, noting how few drive-thru options there are between Kansas City and Tulsa. They hope to eventually grow into an agri-tourism spot.

By

News

May 10, 2023 - 2:39 PM

Gabe and Myra Gleason, owners of Fillmore Coffeehouse & Plant Cafe, plan to open a drive-thru coffee business at U.S. 169 and North Dakota Road. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

The owners of a downtown coffee shop plan to open a drive-thru coffee business on U.S. 169, northeast of the city. 

Gabe and Myra Gleason, with partner and landowner Jenn Chester, plan to break ground next month on their new business, offering a quick option for travelers to pick up coffee, beverages or pastries. The business, called Milk & Marrow, is expected to open in the fall. 

Myra Gleason noted there are few drive-thru options on U.S. 169 between Kansas City and Tulsa — and none that specialize in coffee.

Related
November 16, 2021
November 24, 2020
October 14, 2020
January 2, 2020
Most Popular