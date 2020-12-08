Drop boxes allow for safe disposal of medication

Allen County pharmacies and the hospital recently added safe disposal methods for unused prescriptions.

The new MedSafe boxes, provided with the assistance of Thrive Allen County, allow residents to safely discard unused medication at convenient locations.

Taylor Cation, pharmacist at the Iola Pharmacy’s clinic on East Street, is shown next to a MedSafe box. Courtesy photo

The new boxes are located at Iola Pharmacy, 109 E. Madison Ave.; Iola Pharmacy at the Family Physicians building at 1408 East St.; and at the Allen County Regional Hospital.