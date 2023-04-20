Drug Court will use settlement money

A portion of an opioid settlement will help the county’s Drug Court program.

Troy Smith, Drug Court director, and Chief Judge Dan Creitz told commissioners they want 31st Judicial District’s Drug Court program to use $28,000, the amount of the settlement allocated to Allen County, as part of a national settlement with opioid manufacturers.

They also plan to ask for another $200,000 from part of the state’s opioid settlement, and told commissioners it would be helpful if they could show a commitment by allocating the local money to the program.