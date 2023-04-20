 | Thu, Apr 20, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Drug Court will use settlement money

Leaders of the Drug Court program want to use proceeds from an opioid settlement to support the court's intervention and rehabilitation program.

By

News

April 20, 2023 - 2:05 PM

Troy Smith, Drug Court director, and Chief Judge Dan Creitz talk to commissioners about how to use proceeds from an opioid lawsuit settlement.

A portion of an opioid settlement will help the county’s Drug Court program.

Troy Smith, Drug Court director, and Chief Judge Dan Creitz told commissioners they want 31st Judicial District’s Drug Court program to use $28,000, the amount of the settlement allocated to Allen County, as part of a national settlement with opioid manufacturers. 

They also plan to ask for another $200,000 from part of the state’s opioid settlement, and told commissioners it would be helpful if they could show a commitment by allocating the local money to the program.

Related
February 26, 2020
October 21, 2019
October 15, 2019
August 29, 2019
Most Popular