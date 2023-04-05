 | Wed, Apr 05, 2023
DUI drill offers powerful lessons

Crest High School students participated in a mock DUI crash on Tuesday afternoon. The event was organized to show students the realistic consequences from making poor decisions, such as drinking and driving or distractions such as texting and driving.

By

News

April 5, 2023 - 2:58 PM

A team of rescuers converge on a mock crash scene at Crest High School in Colony Tuesday. The incident portrayed four teenagers injured in a drunken-driving crash. One of the teens , Sydney Stephens, appeared to be ejected through the windshield. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

COLONY — Crest High School senior Haylee Beckmon and her classmates watched a gruesome scene unfold on Tuesday afternoon. 

The bloodied body of senior Sydney Stephens lay across the hood of a truck, apparently having been thrown through the window in a rollover collision. Three other seniors were inside the cab, also injured.

Rescue workers used the “Jaws of Life” to pry open the driver’s door. Empty cans and bottles of alcohol fell from the truck and clattered to the ground. Students who were watching let out a collective gasp.

