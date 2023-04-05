DUI drill offers powerful lessons

COLONY — Crest High School senior Haylee Beckmon and her classmates watched a gruesome scene unfold on Tuesday afternoon.

The bloodied body of senior Sydney Stephens lay across the hood of a truck, apparently having been thrown through the window in a rollover collision. Three other seniors were inside the cab, also injured.

Rescue workers used the “Jaws of Life” to pry open the driver’s door. Empty cans and bottles of alcohol fell from the truck and clattered to the ground. Students who were watching let out a collective gasp.