Dying man released from Lansing prison

April 14, 2021 - 8:04 AM

TOPEKA — Christopher McIntyre, a 47-year-old with terminal stage four cancer, was released Tuesday from Lansing Correctional Facility as part of a clemency effort by the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas.

McIntyre was one of 105 inmates working with the ACLU of Kansas to request some form of executive clemency. Late last week, McIntyre’s petition for release was granted because of “functional incapacitation” — a Kansas Department of Corrections process that allows early release for people with a medical condition so severe they do not pose a threat to society. 

This type of release is rare and required a concerted effort from the ACLU and McIntyre’s family to accomplish, the ACLU said in a news release Tuesday. McIntyre will return home to the care of his family in Wichita.

