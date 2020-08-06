‘Dynamite’ turns out to be mere snack

GREENSBURG — A potentially explosive incident was nothing more than a tasty treat.
The Greensburg Police Department reported Wednesday that emergency crews were summoned when a vehicle was spotted in downtown Greensburg with what appeared to be dynamite attached to its front dash.
After securing the area, law enforcement and fire personnel determined the item in question was a beef stick, still in its wrapper.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives