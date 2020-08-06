Menu Search Log in

‘Dynamite’ turns out to be mere snack

A potentially explosive incident was nothing more than a tasty treat.

By

News

August 6, 2020 - 9:54 AM

GREENSBURG — A potentially explosive incident was nothing more than a tasty treat.

The Greensburg Police Department reported Wednesday that emergency crews were summoned when a vehicle was spotted in downtown Greensburg with what appeared to be dynamite attached to its front dash.

After securing the area, law enforcement and fire personnel determined the item in question was a beef stick, still in its wrapper.

Related
August 6, 2020
June 15, 2020
May 18, 2020
April 9, 2020
Trending