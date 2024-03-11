 | Mon, Mar 11, 2024
Menu Search Log in

E-15 sales to be allowed in Midwestern states

The Environmental Protection Agency announced last week that the U.S. will allow year-round sales in several Midwestern states in 2025. Environmental advocates, however, say the decision is a step in the wrong direction.

By

News

March 11, 2024 - 2:23 PM

The sales of E-15 had been prohibited from June 1 to Sept. 15 due to environmental concerns regarding air quality. Now, starting next year, E-15 will be available year round in eight Midwestern states. Photo by Grant Gerlock / Harvest Public Media

Year-round sales of E-15 will be a boost to Midwestern corn farmers and motorists when the sales start in select states in April 2025, the farmers and their advocates say.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved the constant sale of the 15% ethanol blend last week, three years after governors of eight Midwesterns states requested it in 2022.

“It is great news,” said Brian Duncan, a grain farmer and president of the Illinois Farm Bureau. “The only thing that would have made it even greater as if it would have been sooner, but we are very pleased.”

Related
January 16, 2020
October 2, 2019
July 30, 2019
November 6, 2018
Most Popular