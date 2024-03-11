E-15 sales to be allowed in Midwestern states

Year-round sales of E-15 will be a boost to Midwestern corn farmers and motorists when the sales start in select states in April 2025, the farmers and their advocates say.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved the constant sale of the 15% ethanol blend last week, three years after governors of eight Midwesterns states requested it in 2022.

“It is great news,” said Brian Duncan, a grain farmer and president of the Illinois Farm Bureau. “The only thing that would have made it even greater as if it would have been sooner, but we are very pleased.”