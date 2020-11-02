Early voting turnout sets records

About 18% of registered Allen County voters have already cast their ballots for Tuesday’s election.
In all, a record 1,663 early votes have been cast.
The county clerk’s office has sent out 1,121 advance ballots and 950 have been returned. That’s a return rate, so far, of 85%.
Allen County currently has 8,994 registered voters.
Those who want to vote but haven’t already done so can vote in person at the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Those who have requested advance ballots can drop them in official drop boxes before 7 p.m. Tuesday. The boxes are located on the north side of the courthouse at 1 N. Washington in Iola and at the Allen County Ambulance Station at 808 Osage, Humboldt.
Advance ballots also can still be mailed but must be postmarked by Tuesday and received at the clerk’s office by Friday.
Early, in-person voting at the courthouse ended at noon today.