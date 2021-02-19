Earthquake strikes near KS border

MANCHESTER, Okla. (AP) — An estimated magnitude 4.2 earthquake was recorded Friday in a rural area along Oklahoma’s border with Kansas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was recorded at 7:56 a.m. near Manchester, a town of about 100 residents about 100 miles north of Oklahoma City, the USGS reported.

Grant County Commissioner Max Hess, whose district includes Manchester, said no injuries or damage were reported.