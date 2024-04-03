 | Wed, Apr 03, 2024
Egg production halted due to bird flu

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. says it has temporarily halted production at a Texas plant after bird flu was found in chickens. Officials said the virus has also been detected at a poultry facility in Michigan.

April 3, 2024 - 3:30 PM

The largest producer of fresh eggs in the U.S. said Tuesday it had temporarily halted production at a Texas plant after bird flu was found in chickens, and officials said the virus had also been detected at a poultry facility in Michigan.

Ridgeland, Mississippi-based Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. said in a statement that approximately 1.6 million laying hens and 337,000 pullets, about 3.6% of its total flock, were destroyed after the infection, avian influenza, was found at a facility in Parmer County, Texas.

Cal-Maine said it sells most of its eggs in the Southwestern, Southeastern, Midwestern and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

