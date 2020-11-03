Election officials prepared for bad behavior

TOPEKA — The Kansas Secretary of State’s office on Monday dismissed growing concerns ahead of Election Day that voter intimidation or suppression tactics will impact results.

Amid a pandemic and unprecedented turnout, local election officials’ ability to accurately and reliably conduct an election has been called into question by concerned voters. The shift in U.S. Postal Service leadership has further elevated these concerns.

Clay Barker, deputy general counsel for the Secretary of State’s office, shared Tuesday how voters should respond if they feel their vote is being suppressed in some manner.