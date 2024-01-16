 | Tue, Jan 16, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Election security debate returns to Statehouse

Republican legislators are once again pushing concerns about advanced ballots, drop boxes and voter registration

By

News

January 16, 2024 - 3:00 PM

Kansas lawmakers have introduced several bills on mail-in ballots and advanced voting. Photo by Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Russian hackers, George Soros and the Chinese. In the few days since the 2024 Kansas legislative session started, debate about election security has already resumed and a heap of election bills are up for discussion.

Republican legislators are once again pushing concerns about advanced ballots, drop boxes and voter registration, despite zero evidence that widespread election fraud happens in the state or national levels. 

During a Thursday meeting of the House Committee on Elections, Vice Chair Rep. Paul Waggoner, R-Hutchinson, said anyone with “any sensibility” would realize the issue is nonpartisan.

Related
March 4, 2022
April 13, 2021
April 2, 2021
February 18, 2020
Most Popular