Election takeaway: Kansas is still very red

While Democrats made real gains in the sheer number of people voting for their party in suburban areas of Johnson and Sedgwick counties, overall results show Kansas is as red as ever.

November 10, 2020 - 9:22 AM

WICHITA — Charles Bell usually passes on voting. He’s a Democrat in a Republican state and said, “If I vote, it’s not going to count.”

But after seeing Kansans elect a Democratic governor in 2018, he thought maybe the state was changing. And so this year, for only the second time in his 63 years, he voted, hoping Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden or U.S. Senate candidate Barbara Bollier might be elected.

“I thought she had a chance, and she lost big,” he said a couple of days after the election. “So, I’m like, I wasted my time going down to Intrust Bank Arena.”

