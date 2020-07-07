Menu Search Log in

Electricity savings disappoint in Moran

Electric transmission costs will be higher than expected, cutting into savings from switch to buying through the Kansas Municipal Energy Agency.

July 7, 2020 - 9:50 AM

MORAN — Moran residents may not be saving as much as they’d hoped with their electric bills this year.

Moran City Council members were told Monday about some higher than expected electric transmission costs that could be coming down the pike.

Moran pays both for the electricity itself, plus transmission costs to send the electrons from generating plants to the city.

