Elsmore native pays tribute

Jerry Dodson, who grew up in Elsmore, was selected to participate in a wreath laying ceremony earlier this month at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.

Dodson, a command sergeant major in the U.S. Army stationed in Japan, was in Washington as part of the Association of United States Army (AUSA) Conference, and was offered the opportunity to take part in the ceremony, along with Warrant Officer Nemoto, a Japan native.

Jerry Dodson, far right, salutes the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Courtesy photo

The pair have known each other since Dodson and his family arrived in Japan about a year ago. Dodson and Nemoto “spend a lot of time continuing to strengthen our bilateral relationship between the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. Army Japan” Dodson explained in an email to the Register. “We were both extremely honored and it meant a lot to be able to participate in the ceremony with one of our strongest allies in the Indo-Pacific region.”