Empowering Iola students

Most of us would identify our middle school years as some of life’s most uncomfortable. No longer in the cocoon of elementary school, middle school brings with it puberty, different teachers, and new social cliques. There’s a huge building to navigate, passing periods, and school athletics. Parents can now monitor your grades, which suddenly matter more than they used to. It’s a lot of change, and quick.

Iola Middle School counselor Stacey Crusinbery understands this, and the need to offer students support. So in 2019, Crusinbery and a small but dedicated group of students launched Aevidum, a club dedicated to empower youth.

Aevidum, which is Latin for “I’ve got your back,” is a national non-profit. But here in Iola, a group of now around 14 students works to help students talk about what many are scared to mention: depression, suicide, bullying, and more. Members Eliana Higginbotham, Blayke Patterson, Piper Jordan and Aaliyah Rhodes joined Crusinbery to share some of their work with USD 257 board members Monday evening.