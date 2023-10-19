 | Thu, Oct 19, 2023
Energy line project readies for next phase

NextEra Energy plans to start clearing trees next month in preparation for construction of a transmission line to connect a substation near Wolf Creek to one in Missouri. Several county roads will need to be upgraded so crews can haul heavy equipment.

By

News

October 19, 2023 - 2:28 PM

NextEra Energy’s Nick Fuhr speaks to Allen County commissioners Tuesday morning. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Starting next month, NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest is expected to start clearing trees for a new transmission line project that will connect a substation near Wolf Creek to one in southwest Missouri.

It’s one of the first steps toward construction, which will require upgrades to several rural roads in Allen County.

NextEra project director Nick Fuhr met with county leaders Tuesday to discuss the project, particularly a road agreement currently in development by attorneys representing the county and NextEra.

