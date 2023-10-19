Energy line project readies for next phase

Starting next month, NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest is expected to start clearing trees for a new transmission line project that will connect a substation near Wolf Creek to one in southwest Missouri.
It’s one of the first steps toward construction, which will require upgrades to several rural roads in Allen County.
NextEra project director Nick Fuhr met with county leaders Tuesday to discuss the project, particularly a road agreement currently in development by attorneys representing the county and NextEra.
