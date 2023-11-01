 | Wed, Nov 01, 2023
Menu Search Log in

EPA restores regular water flow in creek devastated by pipeline break

The EPA says a creek near Washington, Kan., is now flowing naturally after 588,000 gallons of oil leaked into water after a pipeline ruptured nearly a year ago.

By

News

November 1, 2023 - 2:56 PM

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday the creek near Washington, Kansas., covered in crude oil in December 2022 was flowing naturally after months of remediation work. The disaster occurred when a 36-inch Keystone pipeline burst. Photo by (Kansas Reflector screen capture of EPA photograph)

TOPEKA — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the creek near Washington, Kansas, inundated with 588,000 gallons of oil when a 36-inch pipeline ruptured nearly one year ago was now flowing naturally.

The final visual inspection of Mill Creek in north-central Kansas on Oct. 13 led EPA to declare oil recovery operations completed in what has been categorized as the biggest U.S. oil spill in nine years.

The break in the Canada’s TC Energy pipe Dec. 7, 2022, was identified remotely due to a substantial pressure drop in the pipe. The rupture in the high-pressure line stained a hillside black and poured crude into the perennial stream, which carried oil three miles downstream.

Related
April 24, 2023
January 10, 2023
January 13, 2022
November 20, 2019
Most Popular