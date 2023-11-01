EPA restores regular water flow in creek devastated by pipeline break

TOPEKA — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the creek near Washington, Kansas, inundated with 588,000 gallons of oil when a 36-inch pipeline ruptured nearly one year ago was now flowing naturally.

The final visual inspection of Mill Creek in north-central Kansas on Oct. 13 led EPA to declare oil recovery operations completed in what has been categorized as the biggest U.S. oil spill in nine years.

The break in the Canada’s TC Energy pipe Dec. 7, 2022, was identified remotely due to a substantial pressure drop in the pipe. The rupture in the high-pressure line stained a hillside black and poured crude into the perennial stream, which carried oil three miles downstream.