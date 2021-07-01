Escapee at large from psych ward

TOPEKA — State authorities are searching for a man who escaped custody Wednesday from a sexual predator program at the state psychiatric facility in Larned.

Surveillance video shows John Colt, 42, at 7 a.m. walked away from Larned State Hospital after shaving his beard, changing his hair and using a fraudulent ID badge to get through security. He then hitched a ride to the Kwik Shop in Larned, where he was seen walking north.

“My leadership team at Larned is working closely with local law enforcement to ensure this resident is apprehended quickly and without incident,” said Laura Howard, secretary of the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services. “I am in constant contact with the superintendent at Larned and am actively monitoring the situation.”