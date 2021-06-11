 | Fri, Jun 11, 2021
Ex-Gov. Colyer riled by data disclosure

Former Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer says a Kansas county election office isn’t doing enough to protect him after it accidentally disclosed his Social Security number to a political research firm this spring.

June 11, 2021 - 8:24 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Former Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer says a Kansas county election office isn’t doing enough to protect him after it accidentally disclosed his Social Security number to a political research firm this spring.

Colyer is  running for governor in 2022, with Attorney General Derek Schmidt also seeking the GOP nomination. The winner will likely face incumbent Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in the general election. 

The Johnson County election office directed a researcher to shred documents containing the personal information of Colyer and his wife in April. But an attorney for Colyer told the office that the researcher’s three-word email assurances weren’t enough to confirm that personal information wasn’t passed on. Colyer’s attorneys wanted Johnson County to require a signed affidavit. 

