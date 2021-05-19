Ex-Tyson employee faces sentencing

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — A former Tyson Foods employee faces sentencing in July after admitting that he defrauded the company out of more than $416,000 while working at its Emporia plant.

David John Ranger was plant maintenance manager at the Emporia plant when he used company cards and created a fictitious company in order to divert Tyson payments to pay for his personal expenses, according to federal prosecutors.

Ranger pleaded guilty to wire fraud on April 28. His sentencing is scheduled for July 28, The Emporia Gazette reported.