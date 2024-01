Shop Thrifty, the Iola Senior Citizens Inc. thrift store, has completed its expansion project at 223 N. State St. Board members and others celebrated with a ribbon cutting. The expansion was funded by store proceeds and donations. It relieves overcrowding in the main building and has its own heating and cooling system. Construction began in February 2023.

Shop Thrifty, the Iola Senior Citizen Inc. thrift store, has completed its expansion project at 223 N. State St. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register