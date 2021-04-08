 | Thu, Apr 08, 2021
Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd’s neck area

Officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd’s  neck area — and was bearing down with most of his weight — the entire 9 1/2 minutes the Black man lay facedown with his hands cuffed behind his back, a use-of-force expert testified at Chauvin’s murder trial.

April 8, 2021 - 9:31 AM

Protestors gather outside a home in Windermere, Florida, on Friday, May 29, 2020, The home is owned by Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer videotaped kneeling on the neck of George Floyd before his death. The video has sparked a national outcry (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)

Jody Stiger, a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant serving as a prosecution witness, said Wednesday that based on his review of video evidence, Chauvin  applied pressure to Floyd’s neck or neck area from the time officers began pinning Floyd to the ground until paramedics began to move him to a stretcher.

“That particular force did not change during the entire restraint period?” prosecutor Steve Schleicher asked as he showed the jury a composite of five still images.

