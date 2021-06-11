 | Fri, Jun 11, 2021
Explainer: How’s Israel’s government changing?

By

News

June 11, 2021 - 10:23 AM

JERUSALEM (AP) — If all goes according to plan, Israel will swear in a new government on Sunday, ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s record 12-year rule and a political crisis that inflicted four elections on the country in less than two years.

The next government, which will be led by the ultranationalist Naftali Bennett, has vowed to chart a new course aimed at healing the country’s divisions and restoring a sense of normalcy.

Anything more ambitious would be courting disaster. 

