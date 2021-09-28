Exposed students to test daily

Students who choose to stay in school rather than quarantine because of exposure to COVID-19 will need to be tested every day, according to a new policy adopted by the Iola school board and recommended by state and local health experts.

Superintendent Stacey Fager asked the board to adopt more frequent testing to line up with recommendations from the Allen County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

That testing will be needed for each of the 10 days of a quarantine period, except during weekends.