Facilities board tackles clinic lease

A board that oversees health-related buildings owned by the county is facing the reality of taking on a landlord role.

The Allen County Regional Hospital’s facilities board recently completed a major renovation of the Medical Arts Building at 826 E. Madison Avenue to house a health clinic, which moved from another facility not owned by the county.

Saint Luke’s Healthy System, which also leases ACRH, agreed to pay $4,938 per month for three years to use about two-thirds of the facility.