Facilities board tackles clinic lease

The Allen County Regional Hospital's facility board is reviewing lease agreements with health providers who use clinic space at the Medical Arts Building at 826 E. Madison, after the facility was renovated.

April 28, 2023 - 2:54 PM

Allen County Regional Hospital’s facility board members, from left, John Brocker, Nathan Fawson and Kim Ensminger look at paper and digital agendas to kick off a meeting on Thursday evening. At right is Jeremy Armstrong, ACRH administrator. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

A board that oversees health-related buildings owned by the county is facing the reality of taking on a landlord role.

The Allen County Regional Hospital’s facilities board recently completed a major renovation of the Medical Arts Building at 826 E. Madison Avenue to house a health clinic, which moved from another facility not owned by the county.

Saint Luke’s Healthy System, which also leases ACRH, agreed to pay $4,938 per month for three years to use about two-thirds of the facility.

