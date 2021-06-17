Fallout begins with declaration’s end

TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas lawmakers abruptly decided to end the state’s COVID-19 disaster declaration Tuesday.
Republicans on the Legislative Coordinating Council canceled a meeting where they’d been set to consider Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s request for another extension.
That left the declaration to expire at midnight Tuesday more than 450 days after it was first issued, and further limited the governor’s waning powers to impose mask orders and take a range of other emergency actions.
Already a subscriber?