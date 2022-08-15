 | Mon, Aug 15, 2022
Families face new school routines

When school starts at the new Iola Elementary School on Wednesday, families will face a new routine for dropping off and picking up students. An open house is scheduled for Tuesday evening.

August 15, 2022 - 2:50 PM

The new Iola Elementary School is nearly ready to open. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The arrival of the 2022-23 school year offers up the first big test at Iola Elementary School: safely and efficiently depositing 500 or so students each day at a single building.

With classes set to begin Wednesday, school officials announced pickup and dropoff procedures at the start and conclusion of each school day.

“We know it will take some time to adjust and to make it run smoothly, but we know that with everyone’s patience and understanding we will be able to get a good routine down,” the school announced via its Facebook page Saturday.

