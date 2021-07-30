 | Fri, Jul 30, 2021
Families paying off rent, food, debts with child tax credit

President Biden increased the amounts going to families  and expanded it to include those whose income is so little they don’t owe taxes. If all the money goes out, the expectation is that it could significantly reduce child poverty.

July 30, 2021 - 11:28 AM

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Christina Darling finally replaced her 2006 Chevrolet Equinox after it broke down several times while picking her children up from day care. But the 31-year-old mother of two was struggling to keep up with the car payments.

Brianne Walker desperately wanted to take her three children and two siblings camping for the first time but wasn’t sure how she could pay for it. After all, she was behind on her rent, and day care and grocery costs were adding up. 

Then, the two women from New Hampshire got a surprise in their bank accounts  this month. They qualified for the expanded child tax credit, part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. Families on average are getting $423 this month; the Treasury Department estimates that 35.2 million families received payments in July.

