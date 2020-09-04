Family of injured girl speaks against racism

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — The family of an 11-year-old Black girl who was injured in what they say was a racially-motivated attack in Kansas said Thursday it is important to talk to children about racism.
“We’ve seen a problem, and we’re here to give solutions and ask the community to come together to address this problem,” attorney La Ronna Lassiter Saunders told reporters.
Nevaeh Thomas was visiting friends in Shawnee when a 12-year-old white boy called the Black girls racial slurs, KCUR-FM reported. The boy allegedly hit Thomas on the head, leaving her unconscious. She received eight stitches and is recovering from a concussion nearly a week later.
