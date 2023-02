Chuck Sutherland farms across a wide swath of Allen County.

He and cousin Joel Sutherland are partners, farming mostly row crops like soybeans and corn on 3,000 acres. Their plots are scattered across the county, stretching from Humboldt to Carlyle and from west of the Neosho River to LaHarpe.

As such, the topography is quite diverse as well, from hilltops to river bottoms.