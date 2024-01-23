 | Tue, Jan 23, 2024
Fast food is helping ranchers save native grasslands

In western Kansas, seas of corn and wheat stretch out across the plains, but a huge portion of those fields used to be native grassland. To conserve what’s left, a new program will work with ranchers, and it’s backed by some of the biggest beef buyers like Burger King.

January 23, 2024 - 2:22 PM

Kelly Anthony checks on his cattle in his pasture. Behind him are rolling hills of grassland in the southern Kansas high plains, where he has worked at restoring some of his land. Photo by CALEN MOORE/KANSAS NEWS SERVICE

HASKELL COUNTY, Kansas – Kelly Anthony, a cattle rancher in southwest Kansas, drives through his pasture, blaring a siren he uses to get the attention of the herd. As he flicks it on and off, the cattle surround the truck.

Cattle ranching has been Anthony’s way of life for 25 years. Cattle ranches fuel the beef industry and the western Kansas economy. People like him also own much of the remaining native grasslands that once covered 71 million acres of the southern High Plains.

Now, 80% of those native grasslands in Kansas are lost, and cattle ranchers like Anthony could be the key to saving what’s left. A new program backed by conservation groups and the beef industry hopes to work with ranchers to conserve and restore more land.

