Fatal fire ruled accidental

CHANUTE — A second person has died from the Thursday, March 21 fire that destroyed Cornerstone Apartments in Chanute.

Kalyn Jones, age 22, was found deceased at the scene and Jolavon Haymaker, age 90, passed away Saturday, March 23, with severe injuries after being airlifted to K.U. Medical Center in Kansas City, according to the Kansas Fire Marshal’s office.

Seven other tenants were injured in the blaze and were treated and released from a local hospital, the fire marshal’s report said.