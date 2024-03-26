 | Tue, Mar 26, 2024
Fatal fire ruled accidental

The death toll has risen to 2 after last week's apartment fire at Chanute. Seven were injured. The Kansas Fire Marshal's office said "carelessly discarded smoking materials" were to blame.

March 26, 2024 - 1:29 PM

The Kansas Fire Marshal ruled the cause of a fire at the Cornerstone Apartments in Chanute was caused by “carelessly discarded smoking materials on an exterior balcony.” Register file photo

CHANUTE — A second person has died from the Thursday, March 21 fire that destroyed Cornerstone Apartments in Chanute.

Kalyn Jones, age 22, was found deceased at the scene and Jolavon Haymaker, age 90, passed away Saturday, March 23, with severe injuries after being airlifted to K.U. Medical Center in Kansas City, according to the Kansas Fire Marshal’s office. 

Seven other tenants were injured in the blaze and were treated and released from a local hospital, the fire marshal’s report said.

